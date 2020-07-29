Motor march to keep schools online in the fall

TUCSON (KVOA) - On Wednesday local organizers held a motor march to protest Arizona schools reopening in the fall.

Organizers and participants hope that officials would listen to them and make all schools in Arizona online.

"We just want our educators and students to be as safe as they can be walking into schools, and we don,t think its safe in August. We want them to wait until we have adequate funding for our schools, and medical professionals think it's safe," said Amber Yandell, one of the organizers.

Participants also said that in-person classes cannot resume until set of guidelines are met, including all teachers and staff getting tested before returning to the classroom.

Organizers said this was a peaceful protests and all participants would follow all traffic and safety rules.