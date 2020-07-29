Excessive heat will challenge record highs!

TUCSON - The big warm up is just getting started as high pressure builds over the Southwest! An Excessive Heat Warning will go into effect starting this morning and will last until Saturday evening with record highs in jeopardy!

The Excessive Heat Warning includes the cities of Tucson, Green Valley, Marana, Vail, Picacho Peak State Park, Mammoth, Oracle, Clifton, Safford, Ajo, Nogales, Rio Rico, Tubac and Sells. Remember to limit your time outside between 10 AM and 8 PM each day and stay hydrated!

Storms will also be limited for the rest of the week with most of the activity near the International Border during the afternoon hours. Watch News 4 Tucson for more details from 5 AM to 7 AM and at noon!

Today: Hot with tons of sunshine. High: 109°

Hot with tons of sunshine. High: 109° Tonight: Mostly clear and warm. Low: 80°

Mostly clear and warm. Low: 80° Tomorrow: Limit your time outside and stay hydrated!High: 109°

Sign up for daily news and weather emails by clicking here!