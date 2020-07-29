Cox launches kindness initiative

TUCSON (KVOA) - Cox has launched a new initiative hoping to promote kindness in our communities.

The initiative Connecting Through Kindness is designed to encourage Cox employees and the public to be kind.

That's why Cox donated $20,000 to Ben's Bells, a Tucson non-profit working to encourage kindness for over 15 years.

In addition to the donation, Cox employees are already performing acts of kindness. Some employees are building access ramps at homes and others gifting computers to foster kids in Tucson.