Cats suspend lineman over COVID19 violations

TUCSON (KVOA) - Arizona Wildcats offensive lineman Edgar Burrola says he has been suspended from the football program for breaking quarantine.

UA Football confirmed Tuesday to News 4 Tucson that a player had been suspended but did not address Burrola specifically.

The suspension according to Burrola stems from four incidents over the course of the past month.

The rising junior tackle says he is accused of twice showing up at the Lowell-Stevens Football facility not wearing a face covering and twice making unauthorized trips outside of his living residence.

He admits to just one of the mask-less visits to the football facility being a mistake.

Burrola has not been participating in the team’s recent workouts because of what he termed, a “distrust of the program’s medical staff.”

That distrust stems from what he called a misdiagnosis of a shoulder injury he suffered last season.

In a statement on Tuesday, Wildcats head coach Kevin Sumlin said:

While we will not address the specifics involving an internal program matter, we can confidently state that any individual who has expressed concerns about his health and safety has been provided support and resources, including the option of not participating in any team activities at this time. The protocols and procedures that are in place are there to protect the health and well-being of all our student-athletes, coaches and staff and to be clear, we will not relax those standards at any time or allow individuals to choose to not adhere to those protocols.

Burrola says he lives with one of three players on the UA team that the Athletics Department says has tested positive for COVID19.

