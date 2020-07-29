Banner launches Health Care Heroes Campaign

TUCSON (KVOA) - Banner Health and local businesses have teamed up to launch that campaign which will give members of the community a chance to show their support for healthcare workers and local businesses.

Banner Health is collecting community donations through its Health Care Heroes Campaign.

According to Banner Health officials, donations made to the campaign will provide dinner for health care team members or count towards providing meals for an entire unit of colleagues working in the frontline of the pandemic. Donations will also provide hair salon services to interested team members.

Guadalajara Grill, The Parish and UR Salon are initial local community partners in this effort.

“Early on in this pandemic we delivered burritos to our Tucson hospitals to show our appreciation and we are proud to continue to show our support for the courageous work they are doing,” said Guadalajara Grill owner Emma Vera.

Both Guadalajara Grill and The Perish will be providing curbside or to-go meals for Banner healthcare professionals as part of the campaign. The Parish also provides half-off meals for frontline healthcare workers every day.

“Our community’s generous show of support provides an enormous boost to our health care team. We can’t thank the Tucson community enough for everything you are doing to help us fight this pandemic,” said Chad Whelan, CEO of Banner – University Medicine Tucson.

Banner is recruiting other community businesses to join in this campaign. If interested, please contact Rebecca Ruiz Hudman, Rebecca.ruizmcgill@bannerhealth.com.