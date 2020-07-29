Arizona logs 2,339 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, 46 deaths

PHOENIX (KVOA) - State health officials reported 2,339 additional coronavirus cases Wednesday and 46 more known deaths.

That brings the state’s documented totals to 168, 273 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 3,454 known deaths.

Deaths are not recorded until the health department receives a death certificate naming COVID-19 as the cause of death.

The data includes people who have recovered.

According to the state's data dashboard, 1,125,705 people have been tested for the virus. Of those that have been processed, 12.7% have come back positive.

Cases by county:

Maricopa: 113,148

Pima: 15,601

Pinal: 7,720

Santa Cruz: 2,543

Cochise: 1,442

Yuma: 10,657

La Paz: 466

Mohave: 2,828

Yavapai: 1,661

Coconino: 2,903

Navajo: 5,130

Gila: 730

Graham: 442

Greenlee: 52

Apache: 2,950

Deaths by Age Group:

<20: 12

20-44: 204

45- 54: 235

55- 64: 505

65+: 2,498

Cases by Age Group:

Less than 20 years: 19,788

20 - 44: 83,025

45- 54: 26,070

55-64: 19,902

65 and older: 19,254

UNKNOWN: 234

Next Tuesday is Arizona’s 2020 Primary Election. Hundreds of poll workers across Pima County will be working the election alongside a new dynamic – coronavirus. READ MORE

With several school districts preparing to resume in-person learning, Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry released a memo that advises education leaders to consider pushing in-person learning back to Labor Day.

Tucson Unified School District laid out their plans for safely reopening their schools last week and at Tuesday night's meeting, they officially voted to accept their Next Steps for 2020 plan for the district.

Symptoms of Coronavirus:

Anyone can have mild to severe symptoms, according to the CDC. Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19 illness.

Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

Seek emergency medical care immediately if:

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion

Inability to wake or stay awake

Bluish lips or face

Call 911 or call ahead to your local emergency facility: Notify the operator that you are seeking care for someone who has or may have COVID-19.

Arizona COVID-19 Hotline: 1-844-542-8201

Here are the COVID-19 testing sites from Arizona Department of Health Services.

Here are the COVID-19 testing sites from Banner Health.

