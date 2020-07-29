Student-athletes begin returning to UArizona campus

TUCSON (KVOA) - The University of Arizona Athletics Department announced on Wednesday that student-athletes will begin to return to campus as early as next week.

The phased return of programs will begin with football freshmen student-athletes returning to campus on Aug. 3.

According to a press releases from UArizona, ongoing participation in day-to-day activities remains a personal decision made by student-athletes.

The students will be returning to resume team activities as part of Arizona Athletic's ongoing re-entry process, said UArizona officials.

According to a testing announcement by Arizona Athletics, released on July 17, three of 83 football student-athletes tested positive for COVID-19.

UArizona officials said there have not been any additional cases since the July 17 testing announcement.

“Our decision to resume our re-entry process for student-athletes was made after consultations with President Robbins, University leadership, the University of Arizona Re-Entry Task Force as well as our Re-Entry Advisory Group of campus and community medical experts,” said Vice President and Director of Athletics Dave Heeke. “Our comprehensive and phased approach centers around safety, health and well-being as we continue to follow the guidance of campus and community partners. The safe and healthy return of student-athletes has been the focus of all decision making throughout this process, and it will continue to guide us moving forward.”

The announcement to bring back student-athletes came after UArizona President Dr. Robert C. Robbins announced that the campus will be open for in-person classes in the fall.