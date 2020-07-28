TUSD votes to approve “Next Steps 2020” plan for this school year

TUCSON (KVOA) - With schools no longer required to resume in-person classes on Aug. 17 as previously outlined by Governor Doug Ducey, Tucson's biggest school district finalized their plans for re-opening.

Tucson Unified School District laid out their plans for safely reopening their schools last week and at Tuesday night's meeting, they officially voted to accept their Next Steps for 2020 plan for the district.

After communicating with students, staff, teachers and parents since COVID-19 originally shut down schools last march, TUSD came up with a 31-page plan on how they will operate this year. The document includes health protocols, technology and a standardized education system.

"The one learning model for all allows for flexibility whether we're open or closed, everybody is learning online. Teachers don't have to repeat professional development, students don't have to learn a brand new model," said TUSD Superintendent Gabriel Trujillo.

Before the Pima county administrator said schools will not resume in-person classes before Labor Day, the district planned for small group settings in schools.

"The majority of instances we believe we're gonna be averaging class sizes right around 12 or 13. At our bigger schools we do believe we'll hit closer to 15," said Trujillo.

As things continue to change with Arizona education the district is moving forward with what they believe is the best solution at this time when it comes to educating students in the district.

Now that the plan has been passed by the board it will be presented to Arizona Department of Education for final consideration.