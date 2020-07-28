Suspicious seeds sent from China prompt concern in Southern Arizona

Suspicious seeds sent from China prompt concern in Southern ArizonaUpdated
TUCSON (KVOA) - Packages of seeds are being sent across the United States from China.
Experts in Southern Arizona warn these seeds could damage the ecosystem.
Greg Starr has been the owner of Starr Nursery in Tucson for a while.
"I'm kind of a plant geek," Starr said.
Starr said these seeds could be a concern.
"Invasive species can be a big problem for us," Starr said.
Starr said any plant not from the specific region can throw off an ecosystem.
"If we bring in not native plants, pollinators don't have the resouces and they die out," Starr said.
Dr. Elise Gornish specializes in ecological restoration at the University of Arizona. She said the scariest part about these seeds is not knowing enough about the plant.
"Invasive plants can have effects that range from benign, which is no effects at all, to destroying people's houses and livelihoods," Dr. Gornish said.
The Arizona Department of Agriculture issued the following statement.
Unsolicited Seeds from China
USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) is aware that people across the county have received unsolicited packages of seed from China in recent days including many in Arizona.
APHIS is working closely with the Department of Homeland Security’s Customs and Border Protection and State departments of agriculture including the Arizona Department of Agriculture to prevent the unlawful entry of prohibited seeds and protect U.S. agriculture from invasive pests and noxious weeds.
Please do not discard the unsolicited package of seeds received in the mail. Anyone in Arizona who receives an unsolicited package of seeds from China should immediately send or drop off the package to one of the following locations:
Arizona Department of Agriculture ATTN: PLANT SERVICES DIVISION
1688 W. Adams
Phoenix, AZ 85007
Tucson Operations
Arizona Department of Agriculture
Plant Services Division
400 W Congress Ste. 124
Tucson, Az. 85701
(P) 520-628-6314
(F) 520-628-6961