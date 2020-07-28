Suspicious seeds sent from China prompt concern in Southern Arizona

TUCSON (KVOA) - Packages of seeds are being sent across the United States from China.

Experts in Southern Arizona warn these seeds could damage the ecosystem.

Greg Starr has been the owner of Starr Nursery in Tucson for a while.

"I'm kind of a plant geek," Starr said.

Starr said these seeds could be a concern.

"Invasive species can be a big problem for us," Starr said.

Starr said any plant not from the specific region can throw off an ecosystem.



"If we bring in not native plants, pollinators don't have the resouces and they die out," Starr said.

Dr. Elise Gornish specializes in ecological restoration at the University of Arizona. She said the scariest part about these seeds is not knowing enough about the plant.



"Invasive plants can have effects that range from benign, which is no effects at all, to destroying people's houses and livelihoods," Dr. Gornish said.

The Arizona Department of Agriculture issued the following statement.