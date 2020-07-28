Poll workers begin prep for Primary Election amid COVID-19 pandemic

TUCSON (KVOA) - Next Tuesday is Arizona’s 2020 Primary Election.

Hundreds of poll workers across Pima County will be working the election alongside a new dynamic, coronavirus.

“My concern is that people will be so concerned about the pandemic, that they won’t vote,” poll worker Sally Crum, a Mount Lemmon resident said.

Under the direction of Pima County Elections Director Brad Nelson and other election officials, a number of Pima County poll workers spent Tuesday training, just one week out from Election Day.

Tucson’s Elsie Skowronski, 83, has been an inspector, the lead poll worker, at her east side precinct for eight years.

She said concerns over the virus will not stop her or her staff from stepping up.

“Out of loyalty to them and to myself, if they were willing to work, then I should be there for them,” Skowronski said.

Fred Froehlich has led his precinct in the Catalina Foothills on Election Day for close to 20 years.

“I’m very careful and my team is very careful,” Froehlich said. “When I reached out to everybody and I said 'hey, do you want to work this time?' Everybody said yes with the exception of one, but she will definitely work the November election.”

The county promises social distancing, bottles of hand sanitizer and disinfectant at the polls Tuesday. Also, every voter will have to mask up, but not everyone is optimistic.

“This is the most scared I’ve ever been for the elections,” Tucson resident, Nick Crawford said. “A lot of people don’t want to come in with masks when they have to. And you never know where they’ve been. Any of their family can have COVID(-19).”

While many early ballots are expected to be cast through the mail this primary, there is something about going to the polls that is ingrained in the fabric of our democracy.

“I like seeing my voters that have come in year after year after year,” Froehlich said. “I have first-time voters that come in with their dads and their moms and then when they leave they have a sense of satisfaction.”

Polls open Aug. 4 at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.