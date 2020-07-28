Pima County issues memo urging schools to delay in-person classes to Labor Day

TUCSON (KVOA) - With several school districts preparing to resume in-person learning, Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry released a memo that advises education leaders to consider pushing in-person learning back to Labor Day.

Back on June 29, Gov. Doug Ducey put in place an executive order that forced schools to postpone in-person learning to Aug. 17. With school district across Arizona crafting their plans to start the 2020-2021 school year, the governor moved to allow local school districts to decide how they would like to approach the upcoming school year and when the schools can resume in-person learning.

With COVID-19 cases rising to 15,292 in Pima County alone on Tuesday, the county administrator decided to release a memo to advise and direct school leaders with crafting its plans for in-person learning.

In the memo, Huckelberry said with the current numbers analyzed by Public Health Director Dr. Theresa Cullen and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Francisco García, Pima County’s Health Director, the current COVID-19 trends suggest that the earliest in-person instruction should resume is after sometime between Sept. 7 to Oct. 5.

"Our Public Health agency develops and publicizes on our COVID-19 web page, The Pima County Progress Report. It consists of a number of known public health metrics and is color coded similar to a traffic signal," the county administrator said in the memo. "It has nine criteria; today six are red, which means stop. As conditions improve, these areas will transition to yellow, which means caution and finally green, which simply means go. This progress report, couple with guidance from the Arizona Department of Health Services should be a valuable tool in determining when and how to implement specific decisions regarding in-person learning."

Arizona School Superintendent Kathy Hoffman released the following statement in connection to when educators should begin considering resuming in-person learning.

The statement in its entirety is listed below.