Pima County issues memo urging schools to delay in-person classes to Labor Day

Pima County issues memo urging schools to delay in-person classes to Labor DayNew
TUCSON (KVOA) - With several school districts preparing to resume in-person learning, Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry released a memo that advises education leaders to consider pushing in-person learning back to Labor Day.
Back on June 29, Gov. Doug Ducey put in place an executive order that forced schools to postpone in-person learning to Aug. 17. With school district across Arizona crafting their plans to start the 2020-2021 school year, the governor moved to allow local school districts to decide how they would like to approach the upcoming school year and when the schools can resume in-person learning.
With COVID-19 cases rising to 15,292 in Pima County alone on Tuesday, the county administrator decided to release a memo to advise and direct school leaders with crafting its plans for in-person learning.
In the memo, Huckelberry said with the current numbers analyzed by Public Health Director Dr. Theresa Cullen and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Francisco García, Pima County’s Health Director, the current COVID-19 trends suggest that the earliest in-person instruction should resume is after sometime between Sept. 7 to Oct. 5.
"Our Public Health agency develops and publicizes on our COVID-19 web page, The Pima County Progress Report. It consists of a number of known public health metrics and is color coded similar to a traffic signal," the county administrator said in the memo. "It has nine criteria; today six are red, which means stop. As conditions improve, these areas will transition to yellow, which means caution and finally green, which simply means go. This progress report, couple with guidance from the Arizona Department of Health Services should be a valuable tool in determining when and how to implement specific decisions regarding in-person learning."
Arizona School Superintendent Kathy Hoffman released the following statement in connection to when educators should begin considering resuming in-person learning.
The statement in its entirety is listed below.
“Schools leaders, educators and families are being faced with incredibly difficult decisions about how to safely return to brick and mortar classrooms in the coming days and weeks.
The most recent executive order issued by Governor Ducey allows local school leaders to determine when it is right to return to full in-person instruction, based on public health metrics being developed by the Arizona Department of Health Services.
That executive order also provides an extra $370 million in CARES Act grant dollars to provide full-funding for schools no matter where students are learning.
This funding provides flexibility for local school district superintendents and governing boards to make decisions that best fit the needs of the community without risking a loss of funding.”