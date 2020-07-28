Missing Vulnerable Adult

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Police Department needs your help looking for a 64-year-old Gary Pittman who went missing Tuesday evening.

Officials said Pittman was last seen at approximately 6:15 p.m. walking in the area of Speedway Boulevard and Craycroft Road.

Pittman has been diagnosed with dementia according to authorities.

He is five feet nine inches tall and weighs 155 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue hospital pants and slippers.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.