Groups who participated in Portland protests sue US over tear gas, rubber bullets

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Groups protesting in Portland, Oregon against federal agents sent to guard a courthouse have sued the U.S. Department of Homeland Security over the agents' use of tear gas and rubber bullets.

The Wall of Moms and Don't Shoot Portland groups allege that the methods used nightly to drive protesters away from the courthouse are unlawful.

The lawsuit came as the mayor of six major U.S. cities asked Congress to make it illegal for the U.S. government to deploy agents to cities that don't want them. A top U.S. officials says the agents will stay in Portland as long as courthouse attacks continue.