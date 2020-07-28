7 arrested, 1 officer hurt in BLM protest in Arizona

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say seven people were arrested after a Tempe Black Lives Matter protest turned chaotic.

A demonstration in downtown Tempe Monday night started out peacefully. But then police say protesters got into an altercation with a small group of counter-protesters.

One member of one group assaulted someone in the opposing group and an arrest was made. Later, the scene turned more confrontational when officers ordered protesters to get off the roadway.

Officers began pepper-spraying demonstrators and detaining people after the crowd began throwing projectiles. More arrests were made. Those arrested could face charges including obstructing a public thoroughfare.