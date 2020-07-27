Wis. water park manager fired over coronavirus email

(WTMJ/NBC News) The general manager of Noah's Ark, the largest water park in the United States, has been fired after he sent an email to local officials regarding face masks and the "phantom China virus."

The general manager, Mark Whitfield, sent the email Monday, addressing the possibility of a mandatory face mask policy in Sauk County, Wisconsin.

He wrote, "No one has died of the phantom China virus since March... the economy would collapse if the Sauk County supervisors go ahead with this kind of action."

In addition to the economy, Whitfield also had a personal problem with a face mask policy. He said, "I also have a religious problem with it [masks]... the mark of the beast."

