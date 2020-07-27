TUSD employees skeptical latest school plan puts safety first

TUCSON (KVOA) - Veteran classroom teacher Cate Arnquist works as the magnet coordinator at Tucson’s Davis Elementary.

She was asked to be a proctor inside the classroom for students who come back to school in August to learn virtually.

Arnquist is torn.

“I want to help,” she said. “I want to help my schools, I want to help my families, I want to help the students. I miss them dearly. But I feel like anyone going in our school buildings at this point in Arizona is going to be a dangerous situation for those individuals and their families.”

Arnquist is also a parent in TUSD. She has a sixth-grader who will stay home to do his distance learning starting next month.

Across town, Audrey Cunneely, the Vice President of the Tucson Education Association is a health assistant at a K-8 school on the east side.

Cunneely is expected to go back Aug. 3 and plans to do so with some steep reservations.

“I’m an hourly employee and if I’m not working, I don’t get paid,” Cunneely said. “I don’t feel safe for myself, I don’t feel safe for my colleagues and I certainly don’t feel safe for my kids.”

Last week Arizona Governor Doug Ducey did away with a hopeful date to return to in-person teacher-led classes.

Instead, the Arizona Department of Health Services will develop benchmarks starting in August and then local districts will make the decision when it’s safe to return to class.

But for some families, the only place for their kids to start the year learning virtually is in the classroom.

Morgan Dick with Superintendent Kathy Hoffman’s office sent News 4 Tucson this statement Monday:

“The Arizona Department of Education has urged school leaders to listen to, and involve their teachers in the decision making process on how to safely return to brick and mortar school buildings, and to make accommodations for those in high-risk or vulnerable populations. We do have students where the safest place is for them at school.”

But some teachers and staff who have dedicated their careers to helping children are skeptical.

“If students being asymptomatic spread COVID to each other’s families, I would feel responsible for that and I can’t live with myself for that,” Arnquist said.

“Especially when one of my littles come in,” Cunneely said. “One of my kinders or first graders come in and I’m going to be in a mask and a shield and I don’t want to scare them.”