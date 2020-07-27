Tucson native’s pro soccer debut makes national news with FC Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) - Former Desert View High School standout soccer player, AJ Valenzuela is a rookie with FC Tucson.

He could have never scripted his pro soccer debut better ending any better.

With a 90th-minute, game-winning goal.

The Old Pueblo native helped FC Tucson to a 2-1 come-from-behind victory against Fort Lauderdale.

"I really have no words to describe it. I'm just blessed my coach made me get my first debut like that," Valenzuela said. "It means everything to me"

FC Tucson coach John Galas said, "What an unbelievably well-scripted ending to a game. For him, local kid, I can't imagine the emotion he was going through after. You saw him on camera looking up and like 'somebody's watching back home', and I can't imagine his family not freaking out. I'm just so happy for the kid"

Valenzuela, who didn't get into the game until the 80th minute, with FC Tucson trailing 1-nill, said "I was full of excitement. I was smiling and went to my teammates and hugging all my teammates, it meant so much."

It was also a memorable night for skipper John Galas, who notched his first career win as FC Tucson's head coach.