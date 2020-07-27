School districts currently without COVID-19 insurance, solution in the works

TUCSON (KVOA) - As schools get closer to opening up for this academic year in Arizona many districts are currently without COVID-19 liability coverage after being informed it would be excluded by their provider.

The Arizona School Risk Retention Trust is a non-profit corporation that provides property and liability services to 247 public schools and community colleges in Arizona.

Last week they gave an update that their re-insurers would not be including COVID-19 liability claims in their coverage starting this July, what that means for schools covered by the trust is that claims or lawsuits involving COVID-19 issues will not be covered.

While the trust can not currently offer this coverage they said in an update that they are exploring options to provide coverage to their districts in the absence of reinsurance

Their statement says in part:

"As soon as it became clear that COVID liability coverage would not be available, we began investigating options. We believe we have found a coverage solution for our member school districts."

Last week Governor Doug Ducey outlined a plan for safely re-opening schools, giving districts flexibility in the details of their reopening plan but still requiring an on campus option for students and parents.

"Schools must provide free onsite learning and support services while implementing healthy and safe protocols in the required on-site learning," said Ducey.

If nothing changes before school starts, districts will not have COVID-19 liability coverage.

However, on August 4th a different coverage option will be presented to the board of the Arizona School Risk Retention Trust and they do expect to approve a solution at that point.