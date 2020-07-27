 Skip to Content

Santa Cruz county mourns passing of former constable, Nogales chief

Nogales Chief
Nogales Police Department
Augustin Huerta Sr.

NOGALES, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Nogales community is mourning the loss of one of their former police chiefs who recently passed away.

On Monday, Nogales Police Department took to social media Monday morning to announce the passing of Augustin Huerta Sr.

In that message, NPD shared its condolences to the family and friends of the the former police chief.

Huerta also served as a constable for the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office.

The agency also shared their condolences through posts on social media.

Anthony Victor Reyes

Anthony Victor Reyes is the lead digital content producer at News 4 Tucson. The award-winning journalist previously worked as a community reporter in Jasper County, Iowa.

