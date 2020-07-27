Santa Cruz county mourns passing of former constable, Nogales chief

NOGALES, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Nogales community is mourning the loss of one of their former police chiefs who recently passed away.

On Monday, Nogales Police Department took to social media Monday morning to announce the passing of Augustin Huerta Sr.

In that message, NPD shared its condolences to the family and friends of the the former police chief.

NPD sends its thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of former Chief Augustin Huerta. pic.twitter.com/MP8FOGLyIg — Nogales Police (@NogalesPoliceAz) July 27, 2020

Huerta also served as a constable for the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office.

The agency also shared their condolences through posts on social media.