Martinez taking durability to new home with Giants

Broadway Blake Martinez? It has an interesting ring to it.

The 2012 Canyon Del Oro grad begins his New York Giants career on Tuesday when the club opens their 2020 NFL Training Camp.

It will be the first time Martinez officially straps on his new team’s helmet as the Coronavirus Pandemic forced the NFL to cancel their traditional spring and summer mini-camps.

Martinez inked a three-year $30 million free-agent contract back in March. The deal is reportedly worth $19 million guaranteed.

Blake Martinez had 90-plus solo tackles in three of a his four NFL seasons with the Green Bay Packers

The Stanford-product will be reunited in New York with his one-time Packers linebacker coach Patrick Graham who is now the Giants' defensive coordinator.

Martinez has been among the league leaders in solo tackles over the last three seasons.

He has played in 56 consecutive games, including playoffs, dating back to his 2016 rookie campaign.

