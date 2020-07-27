Arby’s is hiring in Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) - Arby's is hiring in the Tucson area.

The restaurant will be conducting interviews on Aug. 1 from noon to 4 p.m. at the following locations:

County Inn & Suites, 705 N. Freeway Road (I-10 and Congress Street)

Hampton Inn & Suites, 251 S. Wilmot Road

For candidates interested in working at Arby’s locations at Valencia Road, Grant Road, Oracle Road or Cortaro Farms Road, interviews are being held on the west side at Country Inn & Suites.

For candidates interested in working at Arby’s locations at E. 22nd Street, Broadway Blvd., Palo Verde Road, or Speedway Blvd., interviews are being held on the east side at Hampton Inn & Suites.