Southside Tucson shooting leaves one man dead

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Tucson Police Department are investigating a shooting that left one man dead on the Southside of Tucson on Thursday night.

22-year-old Jose Luis Armando Miranda was identified as the man who was shot.

Tucson Police recieved multiple reports of shots fired near Aviation Highway and 22nd Street. When officers arrived on the scene they located Miranda with obvious signs of gunshot trauma.

Miranda was rushed to Banner Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Miranda died from his injuries Sunday.

The investigation is ongoing, and officers have said that they believe it is not a random shooting, and that the suspects knew the victim.

If you have any information about this incident you can leave an anonymous tip at 8-8 CRIME.