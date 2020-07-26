Red Cross assists several people displaced from apartment fire in Sierra Vista

TUCSON (KVOA) - An apartment fire on El Camino Real in Sierra Vista has displaced 42 people. American Red Cross Volunteers are assisting those displaced.

Red Cross officials say the apartment fire started early Sunday morning around 2:00.

Sierra Vista Firefighters say there are no reported injuries and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

A total of eight apartments were damaged from the blaze.

Those who need shelter will be placed in local hotels by the American Red Cross.