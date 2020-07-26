Millions still out of work as federal unemployment aid is set to expire

TUCSON - Those collecting unemployment may soon be losing out on $600 a week as the CARES Act funding from the federal government expires on July 31st.

According to the Arizona Department of Economic Security, states do not have the ability to extend the $600 federal unemployment payments, which could be devastating for those who are still out of work due to COVID-19.

Arizonans currently receiving the federal benefit can still apply for regular state unemployment benefits which come out to $240 per week, a much lower amount than they have previously been getting.

"This enhanced $600 benefitt has been a lifesaver for many households across the country and in Arizona. However, we knew it was going to be temporary so now the question now is what does the next benefit, if there is one, what does that look like," said Garrick Taylor, Spokesperson for the Arizona Chamber of Commerce.

The chamber says that while nothing has been finalized at this time they do believe some form of federal assistance is still necessary even if it isn't the current $600 payment.

"We are still in the midst of a pandemic, we are still in a situation where some individuals are on layoff or furlough and some are unable to return to the workplace," said Taylor.

People who could not work from March 29th through July 25th because of the virus are eligible for back pay, even if their claim is filed late.

Meanwhile, some employers have had a hard time bringing workers back because employees are making more money collecting unemployment.

"We need to find a way to get a balance to help return people to the workplace in a safe responsible way and we don't want that incentive not to work to exist," said Taylor.

According to Taylor, the general consensus is that some form of federal aid will get done in the next couple of weeks, but they do not expect it to stay at $600.