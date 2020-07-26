Martinez heads to Big Apple trained and ready

TUCSON (KVOA) - In the era of COVID19, having your own gym is certainly not a bad thing.

Blake Martinez’s at-home gym is quite different than most.

The 5th-year NFL linebacker helped his dad Marc build a 15-thousand square-foot training mecca that sits on the northside of Oro Valley.

The building has a 25-yard turf field, regulation basketball court, a state-of-the-art weight-training area, a bathroom complete with a shower and guest living quarters.

Oh did we forget the play area for Martinez’s daughter Kinsley.

Blake Martinez trained all NFL off-season in a 15-thousand square foot facility that he and his father built in Oro Valley

The facility has been a godsend for Martinez as he prepares for his first season with the New York Giants.

The 2012 Canyon del Oro High School grad signed a three-year $30 million free agent contract earlier this year ending a four-season run with the Green Bay Packers.

Martinez trains locally with fitness professional Glenn Howell, a UA Football alum and News 4 Tucson contributor.

The 26-year old opened his facility this spring and summer to many of the local athletes under Howell’s tutelage.

The Stanford alum has not missed a game in the last three seasons and twice (2017 & 2019) has finished Top 3 in the NFL in solo tackles.

Copyright 2020 News 4 Tucson. All rights reserved.