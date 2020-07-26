 Skip to Content

Martinez heads to Big Apple trained and ready

TUCSON (KVOA) - In the era of COVID19, having your own gym is certainly not a bad thing. 

Blake Martinez’s at-home gym is quite different than most. 

The 5th-year NFL linebacker helped his dad Marc build a 15-thousand square-foot training mecca that sits on the northside of Oro Valley. 

The building has a 25-yard turf field, regulation basketball court, a state-of-the-art weight-training area, a bathroom complete with a shower and guest living quarters. 

Oh did we forget the play area for Martinez’s daughter Kinsley. 

Blake Martinez trained all NFL off-season in a 15-thousand square foot facility that he and his father built in Oro Valley

The facility has been a godsend for Martinez as he prepares for his first season with the New York Giants. 

The 2012 Canyon del Oro High School grad signed a three-year $30 million free agent contract earlier this year ending a four-season run with the Green Bay Packers. 

Martinez trains locally with fitness professional Glenn Howell, a UA Football alum and News 4 Tucson contributor. 

The 26-year old opened his facility this spring and summer to many of the local athletes under Howell’s tutelage. 

The Stanford alum has not missed a game in the last three seasons and twice (2017 & 2019) has finished Top 3 in the NFL in solo tackles. 

David Kelly

David Kelly is the weekend sports anchor at KVOA in Tucson. He is a 28-year veteran of the sports broadcast business.

