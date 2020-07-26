A road steal for FC Tucson

Highlights: FC Tucson 2, Fort Lauderdale CF 1

TUCSON (KVOA) - FC Tucson scored a pair of late goals Saturday night to steal a 2-1 season-opening road result over Fort Lauderdale CF.

It was the first victory for new manager John Galas.

Fort Lauderdale was down to nine men at the end when Azaad Liadi scored on a header in the 87th to draw FC Tucson level, 1-1.

Elivelton Oliveira’s was credited with the assist.

Moments later, Adrian (A.J.) Valenzuela scored the eventual game winner, knocking home a loose ball from three yards out.

Valenzuela is a homegrown product who played at Desert View High School and Pima College. He scored two goals in two seasons at San Diego State.

Niall Logue is FC Tucson's captain for the 2020 season (Photo courtesy: USL League One)

Amal Knight started in goal for FC Tucson in place of Carlos Merancio-Valdez, who was not active for the match. No word on why Merancio was not available.

The Hermosillo-born goalkeeper made appeared in 13 matches last season for Tucson, allowing 20 goals and posting a 3-6-4 record.

Knight was acquired on loan from first-year USL Championship side San Diego Loyal in late June.

The 26-year old has earned eight caps for the Jamaican National Team since making his debut in 2018.

The Men in Black will head to Chattanooga next Saturday (August 1) for their second match of the season against Red Wolves SC.

