Coronavirus stimulus bill stalls before weekend

(NBC News) - With lines growing at testing sites, hospitals and unemployment centers, the coronavirus pandemic has hit another staggering milestone: 4 million U.S. cases.

The pandemic threatens not only the health, but also the livelihood of millions. In the last 18 weeks at least 52 million workers have filed for unemployment.

On Capitol Hill, Republicans say there is a "fundamental agreement" within the party on a new relief bill, but it won't be unveiled until next week.

"Our proposal will focus on three things. Kids, jobs, and health care," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says.

Expanded unemployment benefits from the first relief bill will likely be cut.

"If you were making $300, you're not going to get $600," Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin says.

The Republican plan has been sharply criticized by Democrats, who offered their own $3 trillion dollar plan in May.

"From what we know, it won't include rental assistance or extend the moratorium on evictions," says Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. "It won't provide hazard pay to essential workers."

