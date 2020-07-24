PCC postpones soccer, basketball and volleyball season to Spring 2021

TUCSON (KVOA) - With sports leagues across the nation adjusting for the COVID-19 pandemic, Pima Community College announced Friday that it will move its soccer, basketball and volleyball season to Spring 2021.

PCC said they made this decision to keep students and community safe during the pandemic and to line up with the National Junior College Athlete Association recent move to postpone the seasons of Fall and Winter "close-contact" sports.

“Moving these sports to Spring is a common-sense approach to the pandemic,” Chancellor Lee D. Lambert said. “It protects the health and safety of our student-athletes while giving them the best opportunity to compete and succeed on and off the field.”

According to PCC, the schedule for the college's men and women's cross country seasons is still under review.

For more information, visit pimaaztecs.com.