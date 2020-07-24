 Skip to Content

PCC postpones soccer, basketball and volleyball season to Spring 2021

New
4:39 pm Breaking News Emails, Local News, News, Sports, Top Stories

TUCSON (KVOA) - With sports leagues across the nation adjusting for the COVID-19 pandemic, Pima Community College announced Friday that it will move its soccer, basketball and volleyball season to Spring 2021.

PCC said they made this decision to keep students and community safe during the pandemic and to line up with the National Junior College Athlete Association recent move to postpone the seasons of Fall and Winter "close-contact" sports.

“Moving these sports to Spring is a common-sense approach to the pandemic,” Chancellor Lee D. Lambert said. “It protects the health and safety of our student-athletes while giving them the best opportunity to compete and succeed on and off the field.”

According to PCC, the schedule for the college's men and women's cross country seasons is still under review.

For more information, visit pimaaztecs.com.

Anthony Victor Reyes

Anthony Victor Reyes is the lead digital content producer at News 4 Tucson. The award-winning journalist previously worked as a community reporter in Jasper County, Iowa.

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film