Parking lot sale helps those in need

TUCSON (KVOA) - A parking lot sale to support people who suffer from homelessness will be held this weekend.

Assistance League of Tucson's thrift store on Alvernon Way, just North of Speedway Boulevard, is hosting the sale beginning Saturday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

People can fill a bag for only five dollars or shop individual items such as clothing, art and furniture.

The funds will go to a housing program which helps people who just got off the streets.

The organization is hoping to provide them with kitchen, bedroom and bath supplies.

