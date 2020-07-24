Library that will serve greater Vail area officially named Esmond Station Library

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Vail area will soon have a new place to browse the internet, check out videos and read some books. And it will be called Esmond Station Library.

On Friday, Pima County Public Library officially announced the new name of the library being constructed at 10931 E. Mary Ann Cleveland Way.

When officially completed, the 8,000-9,000 square foot Esmond Station Library will serve residents in Corona de Tucson, Vail and Rita Ranch.

While an estimated opening date for the facility informally referred to as the Southeast Library has not yet been announced due to complications presented with the COVID-19 pandemic, the groundbreaking for the new library took place in late-January.

Officials say the library will be connected by trailhead to the Esmond Station Regional Park. Pima County Public Library said it will be walking distance from Empire High School and Esmond Station K-8.

For more information about the library, find Esmond Station Library on Facebook.