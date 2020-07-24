Flashback Friday: The D-backs unsung hero

TUCSON (KVOA) - Luis Gonzalez is the poster-child of the Arizona Diamondbacks lone World Series triumph.

It was his ninth-inning walk-off single off the great Mariano Rivera in 2001 that propelled the baby Snakes, just four years old, to a stunning seven-game World Series victory over the fabled New York Yankees.

The highlight is replayed countless times every year on TV here in Arizona.

The Diamondbacks have yet to return to the World Series.

But Gonzalez wasn’t even the MVP of that Fall Classic.

That honor went to the D-backs 6’10 ace pitcher, Randy Johnson.

Randy Johnson allowed just two runs in 17 1/3 innings pitched, winning three games to lead the Diamondbacks to the 2001 World Series title

All he did in that seven-game series was take the W in three of the Diamondbacks four wins.

Two of his victories came in his normal starter role. He won the other coming out of the bullpen in Game 7.

The Big Unit pitched the final inning and a third, recording the final four New York outs, throwing 17 pitches a night after he had dealt the baseball 104 times.

His final World Series line: (3-0) 1.04 ERA, 19 strikeouts in 17 1/3 innings pitched.

So while Gonzalez’s hit handed the Diamondbacks the title, it was Johnson who set the stage for that dramatic event to happen.

