Arizona reports 3,349 new coronavirus cases Friday; 79 deaths

PHOENIX (KVOA) - Arizona health officials reported 3,349 additional coronavirus cases Friday and 79 more known deaths.

That brings the state’s documented totals to 156,301 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 3,142 known deaths.

Deaths are not recorded until the health department receives a death certificate naming COVID-19 as the cause of death.

The data includes people who have recovered.

According to the state's data dashboard, 1,053,832 people have been tested for the virus. Of those that have been processed, 12.6% have come back positive.

Cases by county:

Maricopa: 104,613

Pima: 14,428

Pinal: 7,214

Santa Cruz: 2,452

Cochise: 1,319

Yuma: 9,930

La Paz: 457

Mohave: 2,602

Yavapai: 1,522

Coconino: 2,821

Navajo: 5,028

Gila: 644

Graham: 353

Greenlee: 40

Apache: 2,870

Deaths by Age Group:

<20: 11

20-44: 183

45- 54: 211

55- 64: 452

65+: 2,285

Cases by Age Group:

Less than 20 years: 17,969

20 - 44: 77,424

45- 54: 24,223

55-64: 18,496

65 and older: 17,969

UNKNOWN: 220

OTHER HEADLINES:

Gov. Doug Ducey laid out a plan for how schools should approach the upcoming school year and extended the closure of bars, indoor gyms, fitness centers, fitness clubs, movie theaters, water parks and tubing during Thursday's COVID-19 press conference.

Tucson Unified School District's Superintendent Dr. Gabriel Trujillo said that "pandemic schooling" will be different, but not permanent. READ MORE

Tumamoc Hill faces another possible closure. Hikers of the popular destination are urged to wear face covering when visiting the mountain.

Getting Answers: Contact tracing apps coming to Arizona?

Symptoms of Coronavirus:

Anyone can have mild to severe symptoms, according to the CDC. Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19 illness.

Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

Seek emergency medical care immediately if:

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion

Inability to wake or stay awake

Bluish lips or face

Call 911 or call ahead to your local emergency facility: Notify the operator that you are seeking care for someone who has or may have COVID-19.

Arizona COVID-19 Hotline: 1-844-542-8201

Here are the COVID-19 testing sites from Arizona Department of Health Services.

Here are the COVID-19 testing sites from Banner Health.

Additional Resources: