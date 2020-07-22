Coronavirus: 1,926 new cases, 56 deaths reported in Arizona Wednesday

PHOENIX (KVOA) - Arizona health officials reported 1,926 additional coronavirus cases Wednesday and 56 more known deaths.

That brings the state’s documented totals to 150,609 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,974 known deaths.

According to the state's dashboard, 43 of the deaths were logged in Maricopa County Wednesday.

Deaths are not recorded until the health department receives a death certificate naming COVID-19 as the cause of death.

The data includes people who have recovered.

According to the state's data dashboard, 1,027,125 people have been tested for the virus. Of those that have been processed, 12.5% have come back positive.

Cases by county:

Maricopa: 100,543

Pima: 13,990

Pinal: 6,910

Santa Cruz: 2,401

Cochise: 1,296

Yuma: 9,713

La Paz: 445

Mohave: 2,464

Yavapai: 1,463

Coconino: 2,736

Navajo: 4,898

Gila: 600

Graham: 314

Greenlee: 39

Apache: 2,797

Deaths by Age Group:

<20: 11

20-44: 173

45- 54: 200

55- 64: 430

65+: 2,161

Cases by Age Group:

Less than 20 years: 17,193

20 - 44: 74,676

45- 54: 23,346

55-64: 17,793

65 and older: 17, 396

UNKNOWN: 205

OTHER HEADLINES:

Northwest Medical Center trained their team for over 14 weeks to be able to offer ECMO treatment. When the pandemic hit and one of their own nurses was suffering from COVID-19 they decided to start the program to save his life.

The Old Pueblo's professional soccer team is not letting the COVID-19 pandemic hold them back from beginning their season on Saturday. FC Tucson's first home game at Kino Sports Complex is on Saturday, Aug. 8 against Union Omaha.

With COVID-19 cases increasing in Arizona, Tucson City Council passed a motion Tuesday that would allow the state to use Tucson Convention Center for hospitalizing COVID-19 patients if the need arises.

We want to ensure all Arizonans have access to washable, reusable cloth masks. We are providing packs of 5 masks to our most vulnerable populations and those who may not otherwise have access to cloth masks. If needed, please order yours today: https://t.co/Me0M08RZcz pic.twitter.com/qIkeEyeFmO — AZ Dept of Health (@AZDHS) July 22, 2020

SIGN UP FOR NEWS AND WEATHER EMAILS

Symptoms of Coronavirus:

Anyone can have mild to severe symptoms, according to the CDC. Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19 illness.

Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

Seek emergency medical care immediately if:

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion

Inability to wake or stay awake

Bluish lips or face

Call 911 or call ahead to your local emergency facility: Notify the operator that you are seeking care for someone who has or may have COVID-19.

Arizona COVID-19 Hotline: 1-844-542-8201

Here are the COVID-19 testing sites from Arizona Department of Health Services.

Here are the COVID-19 testing sites from Banner Health.

Additional Resources: