City of Tucson offers free masks to public

TUCSON - Tucson Mayor and Council handed out face masks to the public in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.

During Saturday's drive-thru event Mayor Regina Romero and Tucson City Council Members handed out around 56,000 masks.

Tucson resident Sally Reeves, said this kind of event is exactly what the community needs right now.

"We are excited people actually want to get masks and I'm here to get masks for my family," Reeves said.

The city-wide event covered six different locations.

"We wanted to make sure our residents had access to face masks," Romero said. "If we are mandating something we want to make sure our community has access."

There wasn't a cap on how many masks someone could grab.

"We've seen such a huge demand from the community that we know this was the right thing to do," Romero said.

Mayor Romero said as long as the need for masks is here, the city will try and supply them.