Tucson man with asthma condition beats COVID-19

TUCSON (KVOA) - A local man, who spent most of his life helping others is now back home with his family after battling COVID-19.

Larry Delfs is a retired paramedic. Delfs worked with St. Mary's Hospital and the Tucson Fire Department. On Friday, Delfs was released from the hospital with friends and family by his side.

Family and friends lines the hallways of Cornerstone Hospital cheering for Delf as he made his way out of the hospital.

Delfs' daughter, Kourtney Trewern, said this journey has been anything but a straight shot.

"It's been 115 days since he's been gone from us," Trewern said.

Delfs' daughter said the family did not know if he would ever get to where he is today. Delfs battled COVID-19 on top of having a serious asthma condition.

His daughters said Friday was a special day.

"It was an amazing feeling to have my dad back," Trewern said.

