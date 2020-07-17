Newborn baby found in trash in North Carolina

(WECT/NBC News) Police in Wilmington, North Carolina are working to find the mother of a newborn baby boy found in a trash can Thursday afternoon.

Tamara Austin was in her apartment Thursday afternoon when she heard a woman yelling for help.

She ran outside to find the woman had discovered the infant in a church trash can after hearing his cries.

“She said she found it in a dumpster across the street,” said Austin. “She was on the phone with 911 when I came out. The baby was breathing he was obviously a newborn...very recent.”

Austin, who is a mom herself, followed instructions from dispatchers to make sure the baby was okay.

“He still had his umbilical cord around his neck,” said Austin. “The 911 operator told us to take it from around his neck, which it wasn’t tight, and I just held him and cleared his airways with a towel and I just held him.”

Together, with the woman who found him, they waited until paramedics arrived, comforting the child that just minutes before had been left for dead.

