CAUGHT ON CAM: New Jersey transit cop revives baby born at train station

New Jersey transit police came to the rescue of a newborn baby who had stopped breathing.

The dramatic moments were caught on body camera video.

The officers found the mother who had just given birth inside a train station bathroom in Newark.

Officer Bryan Richards gave the baby girl CPR, but she was still unresponsive, so they began to rush her to the hospital.

As officer Alberto Nunes drove, the baby finally responded to chest compressions and started breathing.

The newborn remains hospitalized, but she's expected to be okay.