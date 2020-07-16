PACC needs your help

TUCSON (KVOA) - Pima Animal Care Center officials announced on Thursday that they are in need of squeaky toys, and are asking for the public's help.

PACC said they have plenty of Nylabones and tennis balls, but not very many squeaky toys.

There are a few ways that you can help:

Buy a toy and drop it off in one of the bins outside the main gate at the Silverbell Road location.

Purchase a toy from their Amazon Wish List, which will be mailed directly to them, amzn.to/2DQfkwS

Make a donation to Friends of Pima Animal Care Center, at friendsofpacc.org

PACC's primary facilities is located at 4000 N. Silverbell Rd.