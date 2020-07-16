Ducey, other state officials to provide COVID-19 update Thursday

PHOENIX (KVOA) - Arizona Governor Doug Ducey is expected to provide a COVID-19 Thursday.

Ducey and other state officials are set to speak at 3 p.m. in Phoenix.

On Thursday morning, state health officials logged 3,259 new coronavirus cases and 58 more deaths.

That brings the state’s documented totals to 134,613 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,492 known deaths.

On Wednesday, Tucson Council Member Steve Kozachik responded to a viral photo that showed Governor Doug Ducey at a pool party. "Sir, that photo was taken of you at a party that took place shortly after Memorial Day. If bar operators are 'bad actors' needing to be controlled by the State, I suggest your own behavior falls well within that same category," Kozachik said.

Housing advocacy groups have joined lawmakers in lobbying Arizona's governor to extend his coronavirus-related moratorium on evictions. Gov. Doug Ducey’s order ending July 22 was supposed to ensure people wouldn't lose their homes if they got COVID-19 or lost jobs in the pandemic's economic fallout.

The Tucson Unified School District recently released their plan for a virtual curriculum with an option to work from the school or from home. Students will be allowed to return to school this fall in Tucson. However, all classes will be done online. Students are permitted to work from the schools or from home.

Educators and community members held a protest Wednesday asking Gov. Doug Ducey to delay the start of school. "We want a plan from the governor to re-open schools safely and we want that plan based on science and data and evidence, not an arbitrary date," said Wes Oswald, member of the Tucson Education Association.

