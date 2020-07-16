ADHS offers free face masks for Arizona’s vulnerable population

TUCSON (KVOA) - Beginning Friday the Arizona Department of Health Services will begin giving out free face masks to persons who are 65 or older or medically vulnerable.

ADHS said it wants to ensure that face masks are accessible to every Arizonan. They have teamed up with Hanes to provide free face masks to Arizona's most vulnerable populations.

Anyone who is over the age of 65, medically vulnerable or unable to purchase a mask is encouraged to place an order on the ADHS website.

According to ADHS each order, one per household, will come with five washable and reusable face masks.

For more information head to ADHS Mask Order FAQ.