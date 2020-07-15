UAPD searching for robbery suspect

TUCSON (KVOA) - University of Arizona Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a robbery suspect who broke into the university's bookstore in the College of Medicine campus on July, 3.

UAPD officials said, at approximately 4 p.m officers responded to an alarm at the bookstore, at 1501 E. Campbell Ave. Upon arrival, UAPD officers found damage including a broken window, blood and missing items from the store.

The suspect is described as a medium build male, between five feet nine inches and five feet 11 inches tall and with long dark hair worn in a ponytail. He was seen wearing a gray collared shirt, black pants, white shoes and carrying a gray backpack.

UAPD asks that anyone with information on the suspect's identity to call Detective John Dorer at (520) 621-8273 or if you wish to remain anonymous you can call the UAPD tip line at 621-TIPS (8477) or 88-CRIME (27463).