Nick Cannon apologizes to Jewish community for hurtful words

(AP )- Nick Cannon apologized to the Jewish community late Wednesday for his “hurtful and divisive" words.

The Anti-Defamation league and Jewish leaders had demanded the apology for anti-Semitic theories expressed by Cannon.

ViacomCBS cut ties with the TV host and producer Tuesday in response to his comments on a podcast where he discussed racial bias.

Rabbi Abraham Cooper, the Simon Wiesenthal Center’s associate dean, told The Associated Press that Cannon reached out to him Wednesday and during a telephone conversation he asked him to post the apology on Twitter.

Cooper had told the AP earlier that Cannon should reject the words of Nation of Islam leader Minister Louis Farrakhan and instead seek guidance in the teachings of Martin Luther King Jr.