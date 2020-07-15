Dad in custody after teenage daughter shot in central Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) - A man is in custody after his daughter was transported to a local hospital Tuesday evening for a nonfatal gunshot wound to the arm.

The incident occurred at the 800 block of East Glenn Street.

According to Tucson Police Department officials, the woman, who was said to be an adult in her teens, was in the home when her mother and father started to argue. The father then began threatening to harm himself, said TPD officials.

Police say, the gun then went off and struck the daughter in the arm.

The father is in police custody.

Domestic violence detectives were dispatched to the scene to investigate if the shooting was an accident.

No charges have been made in connection to the shooting at this time.

