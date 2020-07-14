COVID-19 vaccine testing to begin in Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) - Quality of Life Medical and Research Center in Tucson is one of 87 national clinics to be conducting trials of a COVID-19 vaccine.

As of Tuesday, Arizona has reported 128,097 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 2,337 known deaths.

Moderna's mRNA-1273 COVID-19 vaccine is set to begin its third phase of trials at 87 clinics throughout the country. The study aims to look at 30,000 people who are at high-risk for contracting the new coronavirus.

The vaccine is being developed to prevent COVID-19 by producing antibodies to the virus.

If you would like to take part in the study, contact your doctor along with Quality of Life Medical Research Center in Tucson at COVID19@QLMC.com or at 520-731-2333.

For more information on COVID-19 studies, visit Clinicaltrials.gov.