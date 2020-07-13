UArizona joins coalition against ICE order of foreign students

TUCSON (KVOA) - The University of Arizona has joined a coalition of 20 universities in a lawsuit to challenge ICE's order that would force some international students to leave the country.

This coalition is suing the federal government for the order, which was issued last week, that requires international students to attend classes in person, while U.S. students are allowed to remain completely online.

The lawsuit was filed in federal court in Eugene, Oregon and includes UArizona, ASU, and NAU, as well as other PAC-12 schools like USC, Oregon and Oregon State among the 20 participants.

In a statement from UArizona President Robert Robbins he said:

"Many of our 3,700 international graduate and undergraduate students stayed in this country during the pandemic to make sure their education was not interrupted by visa issues. We see this as a sign of their determination and commitment to earning an education in the United States."

According to immigration attorney Mo Goldman from research back in 2018, international students bring in an estimated $45 billion to the economy each year from education, rent and other living expenses.

When the order was issued on July 6, local professors from UArizona offered to hold in-person classes under social distancing guidelines to allow foreign students the option to stay.

"International students are really vital to the University of Arizona, both as students and as people," said Jennifer Earl, Professor of Sociology at UArizona. "So I was really saddened when I learned of the policy and wanted to see what I could do to help."

The student and exchange program had previously allowed temporary exemptions for online courses because of the COVID-19 pandemic.