TUCSON (KVOA) - A new wildfire is burning near Sahuarita.

Lightning from Monsoon storms sparked the Navarro Fire Saturday night. It's burning near Navarro Ranch.

The fire has burned 1,100 acres and is 10 percent contained.

No change in acreage on #NavarroFire; 10% contained. Fire flared up on W. side overnight, but firefighters quickly contained it. Today crews continue w/protection to nearby structures & establish fire line. Pm t-storms could affect fire activity again today. #AZFire #AZForestry pic.twitter.com/B33V1vOFSG — AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) July 13, 2020

Currently, it's not threatening any structures, officials say.

At this point, there are about 150 people working this fire, including five hotshot crews.