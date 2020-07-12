Navarro fire sparks after Monsoon conditions Saturday night

PIMA COUNTY (KVOA) - The Navarro fire sparked late Saturday night due to a lightning strike. Fire officials say the fire has burned 1,100 acres.

Three Points Fire District is in-charge of operations. Officials say residents in the Three point area and South of Drexel Heights will be seeing smoke in the area. The State Forestry Department is working with local fire agencies to help put out the fire.

Officials say the fire is currently burning in the Navarro Ranch. The ranch is a working cattle ranch.

Tucson native Oscar Ahumada said he spent his entire life on the ranch.

"I grew up on this ranch with my parents as a cowboy," Ahumada said.

Ahumada said he never thought a fire would be back in the area.

"The last fire like this hasn't been since 64 or 65," Ahumada said. "It just burnt all the dry vegetation. It was a lot."

According to the Three Points Fire Distrct, the department has several engines working to put out the fire. On Facebook, the department said the public should be cautious in that area. The department said the concern is the fire growing towards the Cisco Ranch area.

Ahumada said he is worried about the state of the cattle ranch if the fire continues to spread and burn.

"You can only have so many cattle on the ranch and this affects their grazing so it's alarming," Ahumada said.

Officials tell News 4 Tucson that the community should not fly drones over the fire.