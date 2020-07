TUCSON (KVOA)- Pima County Sheriff Deputies are investigating a shooting that occurred on Saturday in Sahuarita.

Deputies say they went to a neighborhood of South Delgado Road and discovered two adult males that were injured in what is believed to be an accidental shooting incident.

Both men were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Detectives have taken over the investigation.

