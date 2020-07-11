Back the Blue demonstration held at Pima County Sheriff’s Department

PIMA COUNTY (KVOA) - A Back the Blue rally sparked outside of the Pima County Sheriff's Department Saturday morning. Demonstrators rallied in support of all law enforcement.

The event organiser, Tim Cesolini, said supporters came out make their voices heard.

"We had another rally here," Cesolini said. "We are here showing our support for them [Pima County Sheriff's Department] as well . It's not just TPD it's about all law enforcement. That's what this is about. It's to show support for all of Pima County. "

The demonstration comes one week after people rallied outside of TPD headquarters. The protesters demanded a blue line to be painted in support of law enforcement. The demonstration was met with a counter protest across the street. People said the blue line should not be painted.



In a statement posted to Twitter, Tucson Mayor Regina Romero said painting a blue like should never have been approved. Mayor Romero said Cesolini, through his social media, has ties to white supremacist ideology.

Cesolini has denied the allegations.



"They're a lie. I am not a white supremacist," Cesolini said. "I do not have any of their ideologies as she stated. I don't know why she is saying that."

Cesolini told News 4 Tucson, the group plans to continue to show support for law enforcement in the coming weeks.