TPD: Woman kidnapped from park in midtown

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Police Department is asking for your help with information about a woman who was kidnapped from Santa Rita Park, Friday evening.

According to TPD, at approximately 6:30 p.m., on the east-side of Santa Rita Park, a man reportedly got out of his vehicle, picked up a woman who was sleeping on the ground and put her in the back of his vehicle before driving off at a high rate of speed.

The alleged kidnapper was in a red or maroon Dodge mini-van, according to TPD.

The man is described as a White male in his 40's, approximately six feet tall and 150+ pounds reports say.

The woman is described as a Hispanic female, in her 40's, approximately five foot, six inches, 130 pounds, with brown hair, tattoos on her arm and wearing a black tank top.

TPD reports two witnesses watched the incident take place and followed the vehicle.

The van was reported traveling at speed up to 100 miles an hour and seen driving the wrong way down the street, through different parking lots and on the freeway.

TPD said the van exited the freeway at Ajo Way and continued eastbound where the witnesses then lost sight of the vehicle.

TPD stated that there are very limited details and it is unsure if the two knew each other.

Witnesses say that the woman was waving her arms as the van drove away.

TPD said detectives are actively investigating the case to check welfare on the woman.

TPD asks anyone with information about the incident, vehicle or people involved to call 911.